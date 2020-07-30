GAP is loaded with deals! Save up to 50% off sitewide + extra 40% off sale

GAP’s Back to Basics Event takes up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase with promo code YOURS at checkout. Inside this sale you will find deals on t-shirts, dresses, and jeans from $10. Plus, it’s offering extra 40% off sale items when you apply promo code SOGOOD at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this event is the men’s 10-inch Vintage Shorts that are currently on sale from $12 and originally were priced at $45. These shorts were designed to feel lived-in and comfortable. There are an array of color options to choose from and this style can easily be dressed up or down. With nearly 500 reviews from GAP customers, these shorts are rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- 10-inch Vintage Shorts $12 (Orig. $45)
- Vintage Soft Curved T-Shirt $11 (Orig. $25)
- Lived-In Stretch Poplin Shirt $15 (Orig. $50)
- Wearlight Skinny Jeans with GapFlex $32 (Orig. $70)
- Easy Shorts $25 (Orig. $40)
Our top picks for women include:
- GapFit 3-inch Running Shorts $19 (Orig. $35)
- Utility Joggers $19 (Orig. $60)
- Slub Flutter Sleeve T-Shirt $12 (Orig. $30)
- Merino Boyfriend Cardigan $56 (Orig. $70)
- Crossover Hoodie Sweater $41 (Orig. $70)
