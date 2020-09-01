Tacklife’s portable jump starter and tire inflator are on sale from $22

WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife T8 800A Portable Jump Starter for $47.99 shipped with the code FHR3ICJQ at checkout. Down from $80, today’s deal saves you $32 and is among the best we’ve tracked for the latest version of the Tacklife T8. Offering 800A of jump-starting power, there’s enough juice to kick-start a vehicle with up to a 7L gas or 5.5L diesel engine. Tacklife claims that the battery should hold its charge for up to 12-months, which is twice as long as the competition. There are two 2.4A USB ports on the side that allow this 18000mAh battery to power your phone or tablet as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Another traveling must that’s also on sale from HuiMing (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is the Tacklife 12V Portable Tire Inflator at $21.89 Prime shipped with the code GIG4W5QP at checkout. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. While today’s lead deal offers the ability to jump-start a dead battery, this model offers the ability to inflate a tire that’s gone flat. Whether your vehicle has sat a while, or you just ran over a nail and need to air up a spare tire, this will get the job done with ease. The digital LCD on top reads out the PSI that your tire is currently at, making it super simple to know when it’s full. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Just looking for a way to keep your battery charged while not driving? Opting for the AmazonBasics 12V/2A Battery Charger is a great choice. It doesn’t have the capability of jump-starting your vehicle, but it’ll ensure that the battery will never run dead, making it a worthwhile investment if you have a car that doesn’t get driven often, especially since it’s just $29 shipped.

Tacklife T8 Portable Jump Starter features:

With 800A peak current, TACKLIFE T8 jump starter can start 12-volt dead batteries in seconds, for up to 6.5L Gasoline and 5.5L Diesel engines – around 30 times in a single full-charge (in 4.5hours). It’s also a 18000mAh compact power bank with dual USB outputs (5V/2.1A, 5V 2.4A/9V 2A) and 12V 10A DC port which can offer power for other car accessories.

Special designed smart jumper cable makes operations much easier – indicator notifies for error conditions; “BOOST” button can force “on” the jump start function when a battery is too low. With 8 protections, including mistake-proof design, spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection, it can safely connect to any batteries.

Double power switch design controls 2 standby modes. It will auto-off after 15sec, simply press “power” button to continue using. “On/Off” switch can close the power pack totally, to hold a charge up to 12 months when not in use.

