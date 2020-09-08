Nordstrom updates your wardrobe with up to 60% off adidas, Steve Madden, more

Nordstrom is offering thousands of new markdowns at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can find hundreds of top brands including adidas, MVMT, Patgonia, Steve Madden, Vineyard Vines, Rockport, Cole Haan, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s MVMT Classic Watch that’s currently marked down to $83 and originally was priced at $110. This watch is a great piece to elevate your fall style and can easily be dressed up or down. Its neutral coloring will pair with any look and matte dial is very on-trend. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!