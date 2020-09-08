Nordstrom updates your wardrobe with up to 60% off adidas, Steve Madden, more

Nordstrom is offering thousands of new markdowns at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can find hundreds of top brands including adidas, MVMT, Patgonia, Steve Madden, Vineyard Vines, Rockport, Cole Haan, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s MVMT Classic Watch that’s currently marked down to $83 and originally was priced at $110. This watch is a great piece to elevate your fall style and can easily be dressed up or down. Its neutral coloring will pair with any look and matte dial is very on-trend. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- adidas Swift Run Sneaker $64 (Orig. $85)
- MVMT Classic Watch $83 (Orig. $110)
- Patagonia Quilted Down Pullover $149 (Orig. $249)
- Johnston & Murphy McClain Chelsea Boots $70 (Orig. $189)
- Nordstrom Chase Chukka Boots $65 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Tory Burch Miller Flip Flops $119 (Orig. $198)
- Steve Madden Transport Sandals $60 (Orig. $80)
- Good American Good Legs Jeans $95 (Orig. $159)
- Vince Camuto Gigietta Booties $75 (Orig. $150)
- BB Dakota Ain’t It Cool Jacket $43 (Orig. $108)
- …and even more deals…
