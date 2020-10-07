Score a 4-pack of 3,000-lumen outdoor solar LED lights for under $6.50 each

enkman (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Solar-powered Outdoor LED Lights for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code 8WMRGA88 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $43 list price, today’s deal saves you over 40% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Each one offers up to 3,000-lumens of brightness, which is more than enough to light up your entire yard. Place four of these around your home and the built-in motion sensors will illuminate that area any time movement is detected. These lights are waterproof and designed to be in the outdoors, ensuring they’ll last through all weather. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Illuminate pathways with this 12-pack of solar lights. They stick in the ground going around sidewalks and the like, offering a dusk-to-dawn feature that turns them on at night and off once the sun comes out. For just $19 Prime shipped, these lights easily will help yourself, guests, or even delivery drivers find their way to the door.

Just looking to add a bit of extra flair to your space? Well, this $7 Prime shipped LED string light is battery-powered and ultra-portable. It can be placed outside, in a jar, behind your TV, or anywhere to add a little something extra to your home’s atmosphere.

Enkman Solar LED Light features:

Equipped with 140 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3000 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

