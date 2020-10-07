Score a 4-pack of 3,000-lumen outdoor solar LED lights for under $6.50 each

- Oct. 7th 2020 11:51 am ET

0

enkman (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Solar-powered Outdoor LED Lights for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code 8WMRGA88 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $43 list price, today’s deal saves you over 40% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Each one offers up to 3,000-lumens of brightness, which is more than enough to light up your entire yard. Place four of these around your home and the built-in motion sensors will illuminate that area any time movement is detected. These lights are waterproof and designed to be in the outdoors, ensuring they’ll last through all weather. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Illuminate pathways with this 12-pack of solar lights. They stick in the ground going around sidewalks and the like, offering a dusk-to-dawn feature that turns them on at night and off once the sun comes out. For just $19 Prime shipped, these lights easily will help yourself, guests, or even delivery drivers find their way to the door.

Just looking to add a bit of extra flair to your space? Well, this $7 Prime shipped LED string light is battery-powered and ultra-portable. It can be placed outside, in a jar, behind your TV, or anywhere to add a little something extra to your home’s atmosphere.

Enkman Solar LED Light features:

Equipped with 140 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3000 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Enkman

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide