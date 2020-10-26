Streamlight’s LED Microstream rechargeable flashlight hits an Amazon low of $23.50

Amazon is offering the Streamlight LED Microstream USB Rechargeable Flashlight for $23.39 Prime shipped. For comparison, it normally fetches $30 or more and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. I recently picked up this flashlight and I absolutely love it. You’ll find two brightness modes here, 250-lumens and 150-lumens. To be honest, both work quite well depending on how dim of a situation you’re in. It’s compact enough to keep with you at all times, and the battery lasts for up to 3.5-hours on low brightness, which is more than enough time before you have to plug it back in to charge again. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

The OLIGHT I1R 2 EOS 150-lumen LED flashlight is a great way to illuminate any situation with ease. It has two brightness modes as well, one being 5-lumens and the other 150-lumens. This gives OLIGHT’s pocket flashlight the same power as the low mode of today’s lead deal. But, at $15 Prime shipped, it’s hard to pass up this pint-sized flashlight.

Looking to save even more? Well, my favorite tiny flashlight is the OLIGHT I3E EOS. Coming in at 90-lumens, it’s a good option for those who don’t frequently need to illuminate a large area. Running off a single AAA battery, it’s not rechargeable, so do keep that in mind. You’ll only pay $10 Prime shipped for it though, meaning you can pick up two and still have cash left over when compared to today’s lead deal.

Streamlight LED Microstream USB Flashlight features:

250 Lumens (high)

Runs 3. 5 hours (low)/includes USB cord and lanyard

Beam distance: 68 meters/max candela: 1,150

Length: 3.87 inches (9.83 centimeters)/Weight: 1.20 ounces (34. 02 grams)

