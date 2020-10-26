Streamlight’s LED Microstream rechargeable flashlight hits an Amazon low of $23.50

-
AmazonHome GoodsStreamlight
Get this deal $30+ $23.50

Amazon is offering the Streamlight LED Microstream USB Rechargeable Flashlight for $23.39 Prime shipped. For comparison, it normally fetches $30 or more and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. I recently picked up this flashlight and I absolutely love it. You’ll find two brightness modes here, 250-lumens and 150-lumens. To be honest, both work quite well depending on how dim of a situation you’re in. It’s compact enough to keep with you at all times, and the battery lasts for up to 3.5-hours on low brightness, which is more than enough time before you have to plug it back in to charge again. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

The OLIGHT I1R 2 EOS 150-lumen LED flashlight is a great way to illuminate any situation with ease. It has two brightness modes as well, one being 5-lumens and the other 150-lumens. This gives OLIGHT’s pocket flashlight the same power as the low mode of today’s lead deal. But, at $15 Prime shipped, it’s hard to pass up this pint-sized flashlight.

Looking to save even more? Well, my favorite tiny flashlight is the OLIGHT I3E EOS. Coming in at 90-lumens, it’s a good option for those who don’t frequently need to illuminate a large area. Running off a single AAA battery, it’s not rechargeable, so do keep that in mind. You’ll only pay $10 Prime shipped for it though, meaning you can pick up two and still have cash left over when compared to today’s lead deal.

Streamlight LED Microstream USB Flashlight features:

  • 250 Lumens (high)
  • Runs 3. 5 hours (low)/includes USB cord and lanyard
  • Beam distance: 68 meters/max candela: 1,150
  • Length: 3.87 inches (9.83 centimeters)/Weight: 1.20 ounces (34. 02 grams)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Streamlight

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Home Depot 1-day grill and patio sale takes up to 40% o...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

$40

NEBO’s dual-function LED flashlight/work light nears Amazon low of $35

$35 Learn More
$75+

This rechargeable flashlight offers up to 6,000-lumens for hours, now $65.50

$65.50 Learn More

Olight’s Seeker 2 Pro 3,200-lumen flashlight drops to $115, more from $8

From $8 Learn More
$10+

Enjoy a new all-time low on this 210-degree 300-lumen headlamp at $8.50

$8.50 Learn More

CRAFTSMAN’s rechargeable 500Lm flashlight is also a power bank: $30 (Reg. $36)

$30 Learn More
$35

AmazonBasics 800-lumen LED bulbs drop to around $1 each with a 16-pack at $17

$17 Learn More

Cash in on Prime Day savings with discounted solar LED yard lights from $14.50

Save now Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 60V 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower $257, more

Learn More