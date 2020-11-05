Eddie Bauer Veteran’s Day Sale slashes 50% off sitewide: Parkas, vests, more

The Eddie Bauer Veteran’s Day Weekend Sale offers 50% off your purchase and an extra 50% off clearance when you apply promo code FESTIVE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Superior Down Parka for men. This parka is currently marked down to $175 and originally was priced at $349. This parka is available in five color options and is very stylish for the winter season. This style is great for winter sports and is highly-waterproof. Plus, it was designed to be breathable to help keep you comfortable and has several pockets to securely hold your belongings. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 800 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Cirruslite Down Vest is another standout from this sale. It’s currently marked down from $33 and originally was priced at $85. This is a perfect layering piece for cooler days and pairs nicely with casual or workout wear. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!