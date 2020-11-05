Eddie Bauer Veteran’s Day Sale slashes 50% off sitewide: Parkas, vests, more

-
FashionEddie Bauer
Get this deal 50% off From $20

The Eddie Bauer Veteran’s Day Weekend Sale offers 50% off your purchase and an extra 50% off clearance when you apply promo code FESTIVE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Superior Down Parka for men. This parka is currently marked down to $175 and originally was priced at $349. This parka is available in five color options and is very stylish for the winter season. This style is great for winter sports and is highly-waterproof. Plus, it was designed to be breathable to help keep you comfortable and has several pockets to securely hold your belongings. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 800 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Cirruslite Down Vest is another standout from this sale. It’s currently marked down from $33 and originally was priced at $85. This is a perfect layering piece for cooler days and pairs nicely with casual or workout wear. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Eddie Bauer

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black F...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

The North Face Outlet takes up to 60% off jackets, pullovers, more from $15

From $15 Learn More

LEGO showcases new 2,300-piece Ghostbusters ECTO-1 set

Read more Learn More

Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after games and gear

Read more Learn More
$30 off

Under Armour Outlet takes $30 off orders of $100 + up to 60% off with deals from $8

From $8 Learn More
Save 36%

Lowepro GearUp Wrap secures a Nintendo Switch and eight games for $16 (Reg. $25)

$16 Learn More
Up to 42% off

Refuel your Apple kit with mophie wireless charging pads from $49 (Up to 42% off)

From $49 Learn More

Big Lots Black Friday ad: Air fryers 50% off, furniture sets $200+ off, much more

Learn More
Reg. $120

UBTECH’s buildable Astrobot Cosmos Coding Kit plunges to $96.50 (Reg. $120)

$96.50 Learn More