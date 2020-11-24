Rockport’s Black Friday Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide: Boots, sneakers, more

Rockport’s Black Friday Deals are live and offering up to 60% off sitewide, including new arrivals. Discount is applied at checkout. Elevate your winter look or check off your holiday gift list with deals on popular boots, sneakers, dress shoes, slippers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $85 or more. For men, the Garett Chukka Boots are sure to give you a polished look and they’re timeless. Originally priced at $135, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $81. This style is very versatile to pair with jeans or dress pants alike and they’re cushioned to promote all-day comfort. They’re also lightweight and flexible to mimic a natural stride. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Rockport customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find additional deals today. Plus, you will want to check out the COACH Black Friday Event that’s offering 50% off its best sellers and free delivery.
Our top picks for men include:
- Garett Chukka Boot $81 (Orig. $135)
- Total Motion Lite Sneakers $66 (Orig. $110)
- Rhyder Slippers $48 (Orig. $80)
- Surge High Moc Boots $84 (Orig. $140)
- Marshall Rugged Cap Toe Boots $87 (Orig. $145)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Larkyn Chelsea Boot $90 (Orig. $150)
- Camdyn Booties $75 (Orig. $125)
- Total Motion Zully Mules $66 (Orig. $110)
- Total Motion Alaiya Boots $47 (Orig. $110)
- Total Motion Esma Loafers $75 (Orig. $125)
- …and even more deals…
