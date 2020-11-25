Kate Spade takes 50% off everything sitewide during its Big Black Friday Sale

Kate Spade Big Deal Friday Sale takes 50% off your purchase with promo code TGIBDF at checkout. This sale offers exceptional deals on handbags, crossbody styles, laptop backpacks, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Spencer Dome Laptop Bag that’s marked down to $149 and originally was priced at $298. This bag easily can store your 15-inch MacBook and it has a scratch-free exterior to stay looking nice for years. You can carry it over your shoulder, crossbody, or handheld and the black coloring is versatile to pair with an array of looks. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Kate Spade and check out the COACH Black Friday Sale with 50% off best-selling items.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Polly Large Convertible Crossbody that’s marked down to $129. For comparison, this bag was originally priced at $258. This is a nice style for when you’re on the go and want to be hands-free. Rated 4.5/5 stars with 105 reviews from Kate Spade customers.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

