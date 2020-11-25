Kate Spade takes 50% off everything sitewide during its Big Black Friday Sale

-
FashionKate Spade
50% off From $29

Kate Spade Big Deal Friday Sale takes 50% off your purchase with promo code TGIBDF at checkout. This sale offers exceptional deals on handbags, crossbody styles, laptop backpacks, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Spencer Dome Laptop Bag that’s marked down to $149 and originally was priced at $298. This bag easily can store your 15-inch MacBook and it has a scratch-free exterior to stay looking nice for years. You can carry it over your shoulder, crossbody, or handheld and the black coloring is versatile to pair with an array of looks. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Kate Spade and check out the COACH Black Friday Sale with 50% off best-selling items.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Polly Large Convertible Crossbody that’s marked down to $129. For comparison, this bag was originally priced at $258. This is a nice style for when you’re on the go and want to be hands-free. Rated 4.5/5 stars with 105 reviews from Kate Spade customers.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Kate Spade

About the Author

Disney Black Friday deals now live from $5: Toys 40% of...
Vineyard Vines Black Friday Event slashes 30% off sitew...
Save big during Docker’s Black Friday Sale with 5...
Arc’teryx Black Friday Sale offers it popular jac...
Amazon offers 50% off Allure Beauty Subscription Box fo...
Amazon has easy stocking stuffers with Gold Toe, Gildan...
Sunglass Hut’s Bright Friday Sale takes up to 50%...
Carhartt’s Black Friday Sale offers styles from $...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Timbuk2 In the Bag Sale takes up to 50% off top selling bags: MacBook backpacks, more

From $30 Learn More
50% off

COACH Black Friday Sale takes 50% off best-sellers + 30% off full-price + free shipping

+ 30% off Learn More
40% off

Fossil’s Black Friday Event is here! Save 40% off sitewide + free shipping

From $20 Learn More
70% off

GAP Factory’s Big Gift Sale takes 50-70% off sitewide with doorbusters from $2

From $2 Learn More
40% off

Old Navy’s Big Friday Sale starts early with 40% off sitewide with deals from $8

From $8 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 40V Cordless Electric Pressure Washer $195, more

Learn More
50% off

Meridio’s Italian leather Apple Watch bands 50% off for Black Friday, deals from $22

From $22 Learn More
40% off

Disney Black Friday deals now live from $5: Toys 40% off, t-shirts $10, blankets, much more

From $5 Learn More