Sperry Black Friday Sale takes up to 50% off over 250 styles + free shipping

Sperry’s Black Friday Event takes up to 50% off with over 250 styles including popular boots, sneakers, boat shoes, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free express shipping on orders of $99 or more. Our top pick for men is the Saltwater Nylon Duck Boots that are currently marked down from $60 for both men or women alike. To compare, these boots are regularly priced at $120. This style features a waterproof design, so you can easily make a splash. These boots come in an array of color options and have a unique outsole to provide traction. They’re also very versatile and can pair with several bottoms including jeans, joggers, khaki pants, leggings, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry and be sure to check out Cole Haan’s Black Friday Deals here.

