Today only, BIC’s 48-pack of mechanical pencils hits a new low at $0.11 each, more

-
AmazonOffice SuppliesBIC
$0.11 each From $4.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of BIC pens, pencils, and other writing accessories priced from $4.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the 48-pack of 0.07mm Mechanical Pencils at $5.55. Down 55% from its near-$13 regular going rate, today’s deal beats the Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked by $0.45 and is the best available. Whether you’re doing household projects, woodworking, or schoolwork, a mechanical pencil will likely be handy for completing your tasks. It’s easy to erase, there’s no sharpening required, and it can write at any angle. Plus, with a 48-pack (that all include lead and can be refilled), these will last quite a while before it’s time to buy more or replace them. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Shop the entire BIC sale here.

Prefer standard pencils? Well, Amazon has a 30-pack of pre-sharpened pencils for just $5 right now. You’ll find these offer the traditional #2 styling and need to be sharpened after they go dull, though that’s pretty simple to do.

Of course, if both 48- or 30-count pencil packs is overkill for your needs, we’ve got you covered for far less. This 12-pack from Dixon gets the job done and is just $1.50 at Amazon. Still a #2, these are perfect for tests, writing, or DIY tasks.

BIC Mechanical Pencil features:

  • Reliable mechanical pencils with sparkly, fun barrels
  • Smooth-writing 2 lead perfect for standardized tests
  • Lead doesn’t smudge and erases cleanly
  • Convenient retractable design
  • Includes 48 mechanical pencils in fun colors

