StreamLabs smart water monitor uses ultrasonic technology for an easy install at a low of $110

Amazon is offering the StreamLabs Smart Home Water Monitor for $109.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy and eBay. Today’s deal saves you 35% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While some water monitors require you to cut pipe and turn off the mains for install, StreamLabs utilizes ultrasonic technology by sending soundwaves through your main line to record the time delay, which in turn, measures water flow. This can let you see exactly how much water you use, but also allows you to receive a notification should a water leak spring. Install is said to take around five minutes, meaning it won’t take long to get this up and running. It’s also compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, further expanding your smart home. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you just want to know how much water is used during an average shower, the Pani Smart Water Monitor is a great alternative. It costs just $50 at Amazon and screws in at the water’s source and measures it that way. It won’t track the usage of your entire house at one time, but it’s great for localized information.

However, we’d also recommend grabbing a 3-pack of Govee Wi-Fi Water Sensors. These hook up to your wireless network and alert you to potential water leaks as they happen. You’ll receive a notification and be able to take action immediately, instead of waiting until the damage is already done before finding out. Plus, at just $30 when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s hard not to recommend picking a few up.

StreamLabs Smart Home Water Monitor features:

MONITOR LEAKS & TRACK WATER USAGE: StreamLabs smart home water monitor detects water leaks and tracks water usage using ultrasonic technology. It works by sending sound waves to your main water line & records the time delay to measure water flow.

GET REAL-TIME ALERTS FROM THE APP: Using the free standard subscription through the StreamLabs app, you can set up real-time alerts on your smart phone. Enhanced subscription available for extended alert history, historical water usage & more.

INSTALL IN 5 MINUTES: No pipe cutting or tools required. Simply attach the Monitor with the provided zip ties & plug in to a power source. Compatible with ¾ in. and 1 in. copper, PEX and CPVC pipes. Built-in Wi-Fi. Must be installed inside the home or in a crawlspace, garage, shed or weatherproof NEMA enclosure away from UV exposure.

PROTECT THE ENTIRE HOME: Everyday usage, leaky pipes, appliance failures, freezing conditions and running toilets. One monitor protects your entire home.

SMART HOME COMPATIBLE: App works with iOS 9.0 or later (iPhone/iPad) and Android 6.0 or later (phone/tablet). Compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!