Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more

-
Dick's Sporting Goods
50% off From $12

If you have an athlete on your gift list, Dick’s Sporting Goods 2-day holiday flash sale is offering up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Nike Hyper Dry Pullover Hoodie that’s currently marked down from just $23. To compare, this pullover was originally priced at $70 and it’s available in three color options. This style is infused with stretch, which is perfect for workouts. Plus, the material is sweat-wicking to promote all-day comfort and it also has a hood. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

