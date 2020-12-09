FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Sale offers deals from $25: Boots, accessories, more

-
FashionNordstrom Rack
60% off From $25

Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Sale takes up to 60% off boots, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. If you’re looking for a holiday gift this season the women’s Bailey Twinface Bow Corduroy Boots are currently marked down to $140. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $200. You can easily style them with leggings or jeans alike and the brown coloring is very versatile. The bow detailing make this style unique and you can choose from four color options. Plus, they’re great for cold temperatures with a shearling lining that promotes warmth. With over 2,000 reviews from Nordstrom Rack customers, they’re rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional deals today.

Our top picks for women include:

Our top picks for men include:

