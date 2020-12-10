Save $195 by bundling Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro at $100 (Cert. Refurb)

Amazon is offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Chime Pro (1st Generation) for $99.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. For comparison, the Video Doorbell Pro regularly sells for $250 and is on sale for $170 right now, while the original Chime Pro sold for $45, making today’s savings amount to $195. If you’ve been looking for a way to combat porch pirates, or just know who’s at the door without opening it, this is a fantastic option. Normally, the entry-level Ring Video Doorbell would cost you $100 and not include the higher-quality sensor or Chime Pro included here. The biggest feature that the Video Doorbell Pro packs that other models just don’t offer is that it allows you to customize the activity zones, helping to reduce false notifications. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

If you don’t mind ditching the high-end features of the Video Doorbell Pro, Ring’s previous-generation Video Doorbell 2 is available for $80 at Amazon. You’ll be getting a certified refurbished model here, just like above, which comes with a 1-year warranty. The main downside is not having customizable activity zones, but if you can live without that, it’ll be a great smart home upgrade.

Another great alternative, if you can wait a bit, would be Wyze Video Doorbell. You’ll find it costs just $30 plus shipping and is slated to be delivered next year. While this won’t offer immediate porch security, you’ll find that the budget-focused price might fit better in your household after picking up holiday presents this year.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!