FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Vineyard Vines Very Festive Sale offers 30-70% off sitewide: Pullovers, vests, more

-
FashionVineyard Vines
70% off From $40

Vineyard Vines is slashing prices during its Very Festive Sale that’s offering 30 to 70% off sitewide. Just use promo code JOLLY at checkout. Orders exceeding $125 or more receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the classic Saltwater Half-Zip Pullover. If you’re looking for a fashionable gift idea, this pullover is a great choice. It’s currently on sale from $57 and originally was priced at $99. You can choose from an array of fun color options and it has a contrasting collar as well as logo for a fashionable touch. With over 315 reviews from Vineyard Vines customers, this style is rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Vineyard Vines

About the Author

Amazon’s offering Van Heusen apparel for men from...
Kate Spade Gift Checklist Event offers extra 40% off sa...
Hunter Winter Sale takes 30% off sitewide with deals fr...
Sperry’s John Legend Holiday Edit has gift ideas ...
Fossil takes 40% off wallets and handbags + extra 40% o...
Bag Skagen’s Horizont Dual-Timezone Watch at a ne...
TOMS 48-hour Flash Sale offers 40% off all boots with d...
Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Sale offers deals from $25: ...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

L.L. Bean offers up to 50% off its latest sale styles: Boots, pullovers, more from $17

From $17 Learn More
50% off

Columbia Holiday Deals offer up to 50% off cold weather jackets, gloves, more from $30

From $30 Learn More
$60

Sperry’s boot doorbusters are back! Find popular styles for $60 + free shipping

up to 60% off Learn More
$20 off

Get a HomeKit alert when leaks spring with Eve Water Guard at $60 (Reg. $80)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $499

Google Pixel 4a 5G sees first Amazon discount to $460

$460 Learn More
Reg. $110

Cuisinart’s Automatic Bread Maker is $50 off for today only at Best Buy, now down to $60

$60 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 10, 2020 – iPhones from $230, Powerbeats Pro $150, more

Listen now
Reg. $650

TCL’s 55-inch Mini-LED 4K 120Hz TV falls to new all-time low at $578

$578 Learn More