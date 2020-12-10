Vineyard Vines Very Festive Sale offers 30-70% off sitewide: Pullovers, vests, more

Vineyard Vines is slashing prices during its Very Festive Sale that’s offering 30 to 70% off sitewide. Just use promo code JOLLY at checkout. Orders exceeding $125 or more receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the classic Saltwater Half-Zip Pullover. If you’re looking for a fashionable gift idea, this pullover is a great choice. It’s currently on sale from $57 and originally was priced at $99. You can choose from an array of fun color options and it has a contrasting collar as well as logo for a fashionable touch. With over 315 reviews from Vineyard Vines customers, this style is rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

