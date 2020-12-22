FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Enjoy 15-months of Office 365 for Families plus Norton 360 Standard at just $75 ($85 off)

-
Apps GamesNeweggMicrosoft
$85 off $75

Newegg is offering a bundle with Office 365 Family for 15-months and Norton 360 Standard for $74.99 as a digital download with the code M365NLSAV3 at checkout. For comparison, you’d spend $100 for 12-months of Office 365 Family at Amazon, Norton adds another $60 in value here, saving you up to $85 or more here. While we normally only see 1-user licenses to Office on sale, you’ll find that this subscription includes access for up to six family members. Premium Office apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook are included here, alongside 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. Compatible with macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android, you’ll be able to use Microsoft’s applications across all devices. The one thing that you’ll need to keep in mind is that this is a 15-month subscription, meaning you’ll have to renew at the end of the term or you’ll lose access after it ends. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re in the last year of school, and only need 12-months of Office without a Norton subscription, we’ve got you covered. You can score a 1-year Office 365 subscription for $59 at Amazon right now. This is also a digital download and can function on both macOS and Windows, making it great for users of either system.

On a different note, once you’ve finished homework and are ready to game, be sure to swing by my recent gift guide. It outlines several areas where you could easily upgrade your battlestation with prices as low as $55.

More about Office 365 for Families:

  • Share with your family, up to 6 people
  • Premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook
  • 1 TB OneDrive cloud storage per person to back up files and photos
  • For use on multiple PCs/Macs, tablets, and phones (including Windows, iOS, and Android)
  • Works on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android (iOS and Android require separate app installation)
  • Advance security for email and files
  • Ongoing technical support
  • Annual subscription

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Newegg

Microsoft

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Best Android app deals of the day: Final Fantasy VII, D...
WD’s Red Plus 8TB internal HDD drops to $150 ship...
Gemini Man, Bumblebee, Rambo, Ender’s Game, and m...
PlayStation Christmas game sale now live with over 1,40...
Capcom’s Monster Hunter Stories for iOS hits all-...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Final Fantasy, ...
Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $14, Last of Us ...
Nintendo Christmas eShop deals from $1: Mega Man, Final...
Show More Comments

Related

FREE

Right now you can score 3-months of MyPanera+ Coffee for absolutely FREE (Save $27)

Save $27 Learn More

Green Deals: Bird Electric Scooter $299, more

Learn More
$10 value

New or existing users can watch SEAL Team, Bull, more with 1-month FREE of CBS All Access

FREE Learn More
Reg. $215

Channel your inner Asajj Ventress with a Force FX Lightsaber from $139.50 (New low, Reg. $215)

From $139.50 Learn More
$5 each

Just $5 each scores you a 4-pack of 450-lumen solar-powered outdoor LED lights

$20 Learn More
30% off

Never have a flat tire again with this portable air compressor at under $26 (30% off)

Under $26 Learn More
Review

Razer Kaira Pro + Wolverine V2 Review: Custom controls on the Series X|S [Video]

Learn More
$2.50 each

Illuminate the dark with four Eufy Lumi Night Lights at just $2.50 each

$10 Learn More