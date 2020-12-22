Enjoy 15-months of Office 365 for Families plus Norton 360 Standard at just $75 ($85 off)

Newegg is offering a bundle with Office 365 Family for 15-months and Norton 360 Standard for $74.99 as a digital download with the code M365NLSAV3 at checkout. For comparison, you’d spend $100 for 12-months of Office 365 Family at Amazon, Norton adds another $60 in value here, saving you up to $85 or more here. While we normally only see 1-user licenses to Office on sale, you’ll find that this subscription includes access for up to six family members. Premium Office apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook are included here, alongside 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. Compatible with macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android, you’ll be able to use Microsoft’s applications across all devices. The one thing that you’ll need to keep in mind is that this is a 15-month subscription, meaning you’ll have to renew at the end of the term or you’ll lose access after it ends. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re in the last year of school, and only need 12-months of Office without a Norton subscription, we’ve got you covered. You can score a 1-year Office 365 subscription for $59 at Amazon right now. This is also a digital download and can function on both macOS and Windows, making it great for users of either system.

On a different note, once you’ve finished homework and are ready to game, be sure to swing by my recent gift guide. It outlines several areas where you could easily upgrade your battlestation with prices as low as $55.

More about Office 365 for Families:

Share with your family, up to 6 people

Premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook

1 TB OneDrive cloud storage per person to back up files and photos

For use on multiple PCs/Macs, tablets, and phones (including Windows, iOS, and Android)

Works on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android (iOS and Android require separate app installation)

Advance security for email and files

Ongoing technical support

Annual subscription

