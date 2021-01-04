Stay warm with NewAir’s thermostatically-controlled 1500W space heater at $45

Today only, Lowe’s is offering the NewAir Quietheat15B 1500W Portable Ceramic Space Heater for $44.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon charges over $70 right now and today’s the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re someone who likes to keep the house cooler but warm up specific rooms, this is the perfect buy. It can heat up to 250-square feet and offers a “whisper-quiet operation” that maxes out at less than 45dB. You can set a timer for up to 12 hours and choose a temperature between 41- to 95-degrees, having it automatically turn on and off whenever you need. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

However, you could opt for the AmazonBasics 1500W Oscillating Ceramic Heater with Adjustable Thermostat and save some cash. There’s no timer here, and the thermostat isn’t digital, so do keep that in mind. However, it offers a similar power output and comes in at just $35.50 right now, saving you an additional $10.

Need to save even more? Well, the andily Space Heater offers two settings: 750W and 1500W. At its maximum output, you’ll find a similar amount of heat generation as both models above. However, there’s no real thermostatic function here, with just a high and low setting. But, at $26, you’re saving quite a bit, and that could be the best thing for you.

NewAir Quietheat15B Ceramic Heater features:

SAFETY – Cool-touch casing, anti-tip shut-off and automatic shut-off prevent overheating.

FEATURES – Remote control, easy-to-read LCD display, high and low heat settings and Eco function.

CUSTOMIZABLE – Set the timer for up to 12 hours & choose a temperature between 41 and 95 degrees F.

QUALITY – Featuring ceramic heating technology, our heater quickly and evenly heats up to 250 sq ft.

QUIET – You won’t disturb anyone with its whisper quiet operation reaching less than 45 dB.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!