FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX/30C MAX Wi-Fi robot vacuums return to lows from $176

-
AmazonHome GoodsSmart Homeeufy
From $176

EufyHome (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $199.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you $100 and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This robot vacuum leverages Wi-Fi so you can use the EufyHome app to command what it does. Plus, this lets it tie into Alexa and Assistant voice voice-controlled services. Boundary strips allow you to set specific areas you don’t want the vacuum to go. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We also spotted that EufyHome via Amazon is offering its BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX for $175.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves $84 from its normal going rate and is the best available. The main thing here is that you’ll lose out on the boundary strips available as part of today’s lead deal. If that’s not a huge feature that you’re looking forward to using, this is a great way to save a few bucks. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

However, ditching the Wi-Fi-connectivity in the deals above saves even more. Just $120 when you clip the on-page coupon will score you a remote-controlled robot vacuum that will still clean your home just the same. You’re also stepping down from 2000Pa suction to 1500Pa, meaning it won’t suck quite as much.

More about the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX:

  • All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to boast our strongest ever suction power (2000Pa Max) while maintaining quiet operation and a super-slim design (2.85”).
  • Wi-Fi Convenience: The EufyHome app, Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.
  • BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean.
  • Set Boundary Strips: RoboVac uses specialized dual-Hall Sensors to detect the Boundary Strips you set, ensuring it only cleans the areas required.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Smart Home eufy

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

The EPOS Sennheiser GPS 300 gaming headset works with a...
Google Home leverages Assistant and works with Apple Mu...
Get four months of Audible Premium Plus + stream thousa...
At $10, don’t miss Rosewill’s 5-Port Gigabi...
Load up on Jack Link’s Beef Sticks: 12-packs now ...
Joseph Joseph’s premium Stainless Steel Dish Rack...
Breville juicers now up to $70 off at Amazon with deals...
Amazon doubles down on fast shipping with ‘first-...
Show More Comments

Related

$180 off

Save up to $180 on Roborock’s popular smart robotic vacuums from $200

$200 Learn More
Reg. $200

Bring Siri to the front door with Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Deadbolt at $127 (Save 36%)

$127 Learn More
$144 off

Neato’s Botvac D7 laser-guided vacuum falls to new low at $144 off, more from $250

$250 Learn More
Reg. $77+

The EPOS Sennheiser GPS 300 gaming headset works with all consoles at under $65 (Reg. $77+)

$65 Learn More
$60 off

Google Home leverages Assistant and works with Apple Music, more at $40 (Reg. $100)

$40 Learn More
Review

SCUF H1 Headset Review: Kings of customization enter the audio world [Video]

Learn More
40% off

Get four months of Audible Premium Plus + stream thousands of books at $9/mo. (40% off)

$9/mo. Learn More
Amazon low

At $10, don’t miss Rosewill’s 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (Amazon low)

$10 Learn More