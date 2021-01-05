eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX/30C MAX Wi-Fi robot vacuums return to lows from $176

EufyHome (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $199.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you $100 and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This robot vacuum leverages Wi-Fi so you can use the EufyHome app to command what it does. Plus, this lets it tie into Alexa and Assistant voice voice-controlled services. Boundary strips allow you to set specific areas you don’t want the vacuum to go. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We also spotted that EufyHome via Amazon is offering its BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX for $175.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves $84 from its normal going rate and is the best available. The main thing here is that you’ll lose out on the boundary strips available as part of today’s lead deal. If that’s not a huge feature that you’re looking forward to using, this is a great way to save a few bucks. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

However, ditching the Wi-Fi-connectivity in the deals above saves even more. Just $120 when you clip the on-page coupon will score you a remote-controlled robot vacuum that will still clean your home just the same. You’re also stepping down from 2000Pa suction to 1500Pa, meaning it won’t suck quite as much.

More about the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX:

All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to boast our strongest ever suction power (2000Pa Max) while maintaining quiet operation and a super-slim design (2.85”).

Wi-Fi Convenience: The EufyHome app, Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean.

Set Boundary Strips: RoboVac uses specialized dual-Hall Sensors to detect the Boundary Strips you set, ensuring it only cleans the areas required.

