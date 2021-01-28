FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Capture your drives in UHD with this 4K dash camera at $150 ($50 off)

$50 off $150

Adorama is offering the VIOFO A129 Pro 4K Dash Camera for $149.95 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $200, goes for $170 on sale at Amazon, and today’s deal matches the lowest price that we’ve tracked. This dash camera sports a pretty high-end feature-set, including a Sony 8MP sensor that can capture 4K at 30FPS. This ensures that your videos are recorded in ultra-high quality, which allows you to easily see license plates and more on a capture. Plus, thanks to the large sensor and 1.8 aperture, night vision is also said to be superb. You’ll also find both Wi-Fi and GPS built-in for easy video retrieval as well as location tracking. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the 4K recording function to save some cash, we’ve got you covered with a great setup. VAVA’s dual 1080p dash camera records both the front and the back of your vehicle at one time. This is something that today’s lead deal can’t offer. Plus, at $135, you’re even saving a few bucks.

However, picking up APEMAN’s 1080p dash camera delivers HD recording for just $34. Now, keep in mind that you’re losing out on both 4K recording and the dual functionality of both cameras above. But, if those features aren’t crucial to your setup, this is a great way to secure your car and save some cash at the same time.

VIOFO Dash Cam features:

Adopt top quality Sony 8MP IMX317 Sensor, captures super clear view at Ultra HD 4K 3840 * 2160 @30fps. 4K resolution offer amazing video quality, four time higher than a regular Full HD recording. Help you read most details from street signs, license plate etc. Give you peace of mind when you’re driving.

