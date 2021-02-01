TACKLIFE’s 12V DC digital tire inflator is a road trip must-have at $10.50 off, now $19.50

WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE 12V DC Digital Tire Inflator for $19.49 Prime shipped with the code NMWS8CW5 at checkout. Down over $10 from its list price, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that this DC tire inflator runs off your car’s 12V outlets, meaning it can help you air up while on-the-go. With a max PSI of 150, this has more than enough power to air up your vehicle’s tires as well as bikes, basketballs, and much more. You’ll also score three different nozzles so you can easily air up multiple different items. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 1,000 happy customers.

Looking to power your smartphone while in the car? Well, Aukey’s dual USB-A/C charger offers up to 21W of charging capacity. This means it can easily power your iPhone and iPad at the same time while providing fast charging all around. For $9 on a Lightning deal or $14 without, it’s hard to pass this up either way.

Something else that’s crucial for those who are constantly on-the-go is RAVPower’s portable power station. It sports dual AC plugs with up to 300W of power as well as 60W USB-C charging, three USB-A ports, and more. It’s $102 off today, so you’ll want to check it out before the deal is gone for good.

More about TACKLIFE’s 12V Digital Tire Inflator:

Fast Inflation – Patented motor provides high-efficient motivation and fast inflating speed of 1.4 CFM, MAX working pressure upto 70PSI. It can inflate P195/65R15 tire 30 – 35PSI within 30 seconds

Advanced Safety – Overheat protection system will be initated automotically to cut off the tire inflator while working temperature is over 120℃, ensureing the safety of air pump and inflated devices effectively

Practical Convenience – Powered by 12V cigarette lighter socket direcetly enables unlimited continuous working time. Auto-off and preset function simplified using steps. LCD screen displays the inflating progress clearly in PSI, BAR, KPA, KG/CM²

