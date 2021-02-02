Crosstour’s 1080p dash camera sports a low-profile design at its best price yet of just $20

Crosstour America (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Mini Dash Camera for $19.99 Prime shipped. Down from its $30 list price, you’re saving 33% here and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With a sleek design and a 1.5-inch screen built-in, this dash camera hides out of the way so it doesn’t obstruct your view while still allowing you to see previous recordings without the need of a computer. Plus, the camera captures 1080p footage, which ensures that the recording is crisp enough to read a license plate should you need that. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Since the above camera stores its footage on a microSD card, you’ll want to pick one up if you grab today’s lead deal. This 32GB model from Samsung is just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. It sports 95MB/s read and write speeds, which is fast enough to record 4K, should you want to repurpose it in the future.

More about the Crosstour 1080p Dash Camera:

Anti-theft Discreet Design–1.5” screen, super mini size and dark stealth low profile design make this security camera to be discreet and non-observative.

1080P Dashcam Viewer–6 Glass lens delivers true 1080p video, the road ahead is under total control, either the beautiful scenery or any unexpected incident.

Mini but Powerful–Crosstour CR250 features all the important features of dash cam: Auto On/Off, Loop Recording, G-sensor, Emergency Lock, Parking Guard, Motion Detection, Screensaver, etc.

Super Night Vision–Equipped with Starvis sensor, F1.8 big aperture and HDR technology, this car recorder can have an extraordinary night performance.

Adjustable Lens–The adjustable lens makes it possible for you to capture the more details as you like. It can easily cover 4 lanes and ensure there is no dead angle in front of the car.

