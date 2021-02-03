Banana Republic offers sitewide discounts: Up to 75% off sale styles + must-haves from $20

Banana Republic offers sitewide discounts with up to 75% off sale styles and up to 50% off must-haves. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Merino Half-Zip Sweater that’s currently marked down to $50, which is $90 off the original rate. This sweater is timeless to wear for years to come and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. I love that it can be layered under vests or jackets during cold weather too. It will also pair nicely with a dress pant, such as the Slim City Chinos or jeans including the Luxe Traveler style. You can find it in seven fun color options and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Banana Republic customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to be sure to check out The North Face Outlet sale that’s offering new deals from just $12.