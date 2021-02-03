Blanket your home in 802.11ac Wi-Fi with up to 5,500-sq. ft. of coverage at a low of $130

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Deco S4 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System for $129.99 shipped. For comparison, goes for $150 normally with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on Amazon. If your home network is struggling to handle multiple devices across the house, upgrading to a mesh system is the best way to alleviate that problem. With three nodes, you’ll be able to saturate up to 5,500-square feet with “no dead zone” coverage. Plus, TP-Link claims that setup is a “breeze” thanks to the Deco app on your Android or iOS device, and you can even turn on or off the guest Wi-Fi network at will when you start to have folks visit again in the future. Each node supports two Gigabit Ethernet ports, with auto WAN/LAN sensing so it knows whether to send or receive data from said port. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the TP-Link Deco M3 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System. This setup includes coverage for up to 4,500-square feet, which is 1,000 less than today’s lead deal. However, you’re still getting plenty of coverage here, which is a fantastic deal considering it costs just $110 at Amazon, which leaves an additional $20 in your pocket.

There’s also the Tenda 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System. Delivering up to 3,500-square feet of coverage, this is plenty for the average-sized home. You’re still blanketing your entire home with this setup, and honestly, it’s more than enough for most families. Considering it costs $99, this is the most budget-focused mesh network mentioned here today, and something we’d recommend considering if you’re on a tighter budget.

More about TP-Link’s Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System:

A New Way to WiFi: Deco Mesh technology gives you a better WiFi experience in all directions with faster WiFi speeds and strong WiFi signal to cover your whole home.

Bettern Coverage than traditional WiFi routers: Deco S4 three units work seamlessly to create a WiFi mesh network that can cover homes up to 5, 500 square feet. No dead zone anymore.

Seamless and Stable WiFi Mesh: Rather than wifi range extender that need multiple network names and passwords, Deco S4 allows you to enjoy seamless roaming throughout the house, with a single network name and password.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!