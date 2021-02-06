Kick shaving to the curb with this permanent hair removal kit at $110 off on Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, BoSidin (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Painless Permanent Hair Removal Device for $229.99 shipped. Down from its $340 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of shaving and let’s face it, who isn’t, then this is perfect for you. It features a design that rapidly emits ‘soft pulses of light’ which allows heat to build up at the root of your hair, helping to effectively suppress hair growth. Whether it’s your legs, underarms, face, or anywhere else, this device is both simple and easy-to-use when it comes to getting rid of your razor. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for something lower-cost and able to keep those pesky hairs at bay just the same? Well, with a bit more effort and frequency, this 3-pack of Gillette Venus Sensitive Women’s Disposable Razors will get the job done. Coming in at only $6.50 on Amazon, this saves quite a bit of cash when compared to the deal above. Plus, razors like this are tried and true when it comes to hair removal, with very little technology involved overall, should that be something you’re trying to avoid.

However, guys who want the full experience when shaving should check out Bevel’s kit. It includes a safety razor with 20 blades, a shaving brush, creams, oil, and balm. If you’ve never experienced freshly lathered shaving cream applied with a shaving brush it’s quite the experience. Coming in at $72, this is a bit more than the Gillette razors above, but that’s because of all the extra features it comes with. In the end, you’re still saving nearly $160 from today’s lead deal here.

More about BoSidin’s Hair Removal Device:

BoSidin is the first to introduce medical-grade technologies used in cosmetic centers into at-home hair removal devices. OPT strengthens each effective pulse, giving you the same intensity normally only found in medical hair removal devices. Light strikes follicles deep at the root, easily removing even the toughest hair. By rapidly emitting soft pulses of light, medical-grade continuous pulse technology allows heat to build up at the root and effectively suppress hair regrowth.

