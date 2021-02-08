Capture summer days at the lake with 30% off on a 4K action camera, now $30

Crosstour Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4K30 Waterproof Action Camera for $29.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $43, this saves you 30% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re wanting to capture summer adventured in the great outdoors in 4K quality, this is the perfect camera for you. At just $30, it won’t break the bank, and leaves plenty of cash leftover for planning your trip. But, once you arrive, it’ll capture 4K30 or 1080p60, depending on what you need. The included case ensures it’s waterproof to 131-feet, which is deeper than most any of us would care to go. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 32GB microSD card. It’s built to capture up to 4K foorage and is ready to roll for hours on end. Plus, it’s just $10 Prime shipped, making it a budget-friendly pickup.

If you need an action camera on a tighter budget, ditching the 4K capabilities of today’s lead deal is the perfect way to do just that. You’ll lose out on the review count of over 7,000 happy customers as well with this 1080p action camera, but at just $18, it’s worth at least considering.

More about Crosstour’s 4K Action Camera:

4K 20MP Action Camera – Crosstour Ultra HD 4K action camera features rich video resolution options, including professional 4K(30fps), 2.7K(30fps) and 1080P(60fps). 4K video and 20MP photo resolution ensure better and vivider videos and photos.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!