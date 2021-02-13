FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ring President’s Day sale from $12: two Spotlight Starter Kit $80, Solar Floodlight $75, more

Amazon is offering the Ring Spotlight Starter Kit (2-pack) for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and comes within $0.02 of the lowest price we have tracked. Snagging this kit will allow you to easily illuminate a driveway, pathway, and more. The kit consists of two 400-lumen Ring Spotlights, batteries for each, and a Ring Bridge so you can “get notifications, customize settings” and more. This setup is Alexa-ready, letting owners quickly toggle the lights and control brightness levels using an Echo device. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More Ring deals:

Put today’s savings to work when you grab an Echo Flex with Sengled Bluetooth Bulb for $15 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that shipping is pushed back for roughly six weeks, but once you have it you’ll be able to control your new Ring gear by simply using your voice. I’ve been in the Alexa ecosystem for quite a while now and have zero regrets.

Ring Spotlight Starter Kit (2-pack) features:

  • Each battery-powered spotlight shines 400 Lumens of brightness on driveways and other areas when motion is detected.
  • This Starter Kit includes one Ring Bridge to place indoors so you can get notifications, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices – all from the Ring app.
  • Spotlights install in minutes with a wire-free design and included toolkit to illuminate your driveway, patio, or yard.

