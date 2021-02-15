FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Vineyard Vines Big Weekend Sale takes up to 60% off pullovers, polos, vests, more

Vineyard Vines Big Weekend Sale takes up 60% off all sale styles and select favorites. Prices are as marked. This sale is a great way to spruce up your wardrobe with great deals on popular pullovers, polos, pants, outerwear, dresses, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Lightweight Edgartown Shep Shirt that’s currently marked down to $69. For comparison, that’s $30 off the original rate and you can choose from several fun color options too. This shirt is lightweight and infused with stretch for added comfort. It can be paired with pants, joggers, shorts, and more. Plus, you can layer it for winter weather as well. Score additional deals by heading below the jump or you can check out our fashion guide with an array of sales from top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

