Oakley offers up to 50% off sunglasses, snow goggles, gear, more + free shipping

For a limited time only, Oakley’s latest Flash Sale is offering up to 50% off sunglasses, snow goggles, apparel, backpacks, shoes, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Holbrook Matte Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $116. That’s $50 off the original rate and these sunglasses are very on-trend for the spring season, especially for sports. You can choose from an array of fun color options and the lens features Oakley’s prizm technology to help you see clearly as well as keep your eyes protected from the sun. With over 1,100 reviews from Oakley customers, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Oakley and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

The most notable deals from Oakley include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!