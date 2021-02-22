FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Oakley offers up to 50% off sunglasses, snow goggles, gear, more + free shipping

-
Fashionoakley
50% off + free shipping

For a limited time only, Oakley’s latest Flash Sale is offering up to 50% off sunglasses, snow goggles, apparel, backpacks, shoes, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Holbrook Matte Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $116. That’s $50 off the original rate and these sunglasses are very on-trend for the spring season, especially for sports. You can choose from an array of fun color options and the lens features Oakley’s prizm technology to help you see clearly as well as keep your eyes protected from the sun. With over 1,100 reviews from Oakley customers, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Oakley and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

The most notable deals from Oakley include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

oakley

About the Author

Amazon’s offering jewelry up to 44% off: Necklace...
Timex’s latest Metropolitan Smartwatches wield up...
Rockport refreshes your shoes with extra 20% off sale s...
New G-STEEL watch features ion-plated bezel, solar-powe...
Allen Edmonds updates your spring kicks with dress snea...
Nordstrom Rack Ray-Ban Event offers styles from $60 wit...
Kate Spade Sale on Sale Event cuts extra 40% off over 7...
TOMS Flash Sale is big! Find hundreds of styles under $...
Show More Comments

Related

Oakley, Costa sunglasses, more extra 20% off at Steep and Cheap from $30

Learn More
25% off

Amazon Belkin accessory sale up to 25% off: Power strips, HDMI cables, more from $10.50

From $10.50 Learn More
$52 off

Amazon’s Mid-Century Modern 5-Arm Chandelier plunges to $88 (Reg. $140)

$88 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: February 22 , 2021 – Anker’s latest sale, Galaxy S21 deals, more

Listen now
44% off

Amazon’s offering jewelry up to 44% off: Necklaces, rings, more from $16 Prime shipped

$16 Learn More
Save 27%

Save on Samsung’s true wireless earbuds: Buds+ $110 (27% off), more

From $110 Learn More
Reg. $30

Vega’s 12-pack Plant-Based Chocolate Protein Shakes now just $12.50 (Reg. $30)

$12.50 Learn More
$39 off

Timex’s latest Metropolitan Smartwatches wield up to 2-week battery life, more from $140

From $140 Learn More