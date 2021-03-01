FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Greenworks 30% off Gold Box has 17″ battery mower: $210, Blower, Trimmer, more

-
AmazonGreenWorksGold Box
30% off

Today only as part of it s Gold Box, Amazon offers a 30% off a variety of Greenworks products yielding all time low prices. Heading up the offer is the 17-inch walk behind 48V lawnmower with 2 batteries, 45 mins of runtime and great 4.4/5 star reviews for $209.99. The 2x24V batteries also have a USB port to function as huge portable battery backups.

Staying in the 24V ecosystem, Amazon also offers the Greenworks string trimmer for $69.99 and leaf blower for $104.99. Check out all the other tools in the 24V ecosystem (that you won’t have to buy batteries with).

A 20 inch corded lawn mower is also offered at $135 and you’ll want to pair it with a long power cord..

Greenworks 17 inch 48-Volt Battery Cordless Walk Behind Push Lawn Mower features:

  • Powered by 2 Greenworks 24-Volt batteries for 48-Volt power and run-time, without leaving the 24-Volt battery platform
  • Up To 45-minutes run-time with 2 fully charged 4Ah batteries, run-time caries based on grass condition and operator technique
  • Charge both batteries at once with included dual port charger
  • 17 in. rust-resistant lightweight deck designed for easy maneuverability
  • 2-in-1 feature provides mulching and rear bagging capabilities

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

GreenWorks

Gold Box

About the Author

Satechi’s new Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station...
Mackie’s latest CR-X speakers fall to all-time lows f...
Fossil Gen 5E Wear OS Smartwatch falls to second-best p...
Save up to $54 on Belkin Thunderbolt 3 docks on sale fr...
These 3-in-1 charging stations will declutter your desk...
Kick pricey smart bulbs to the curb with three TP-Link ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 packs four cameras, a Super AMOLED d...
Fashionable futons plunge as low as $138 shipped from A...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Home Depot takes up to 20% off Greenworks electric mowers, trimmers, more

20% off Learn More

Green Deals: This 167Wh Portable Power Station runs all your gear off-grid for $90.50, more

Learn More

Green Deals: 4-pack solar outdoor LED lights under $4 each, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Honeywell T4 Pro Thermostat $17, more

Learn More
Shop now

Apple Watch Series 5 models up to $300 off with deals on Nike+, Cellular, more

$300 off Learn More
Reg. $60

Satechi’s new Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station sees rare discount to $55

$55 Learn More
26% off

Mackie’s latest CR-X speakers fall to all-time lows from $90 (Save up to 26%)

From $90 Learn More
Reg. $249

Fossil Gen 5E Wear OS Smartwatch falls to second-best price yet at $149.50 (Reg. $249)

$149.50 Learn More