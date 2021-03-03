Bonobos refreshes your spring wardrobe with up to 75% off sale items from $20 shipped

Bonobos takes up to 75% off new sale items to refresh your wardrobe. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. Are you ready for this golf season? If not, the Highland Golf Pants are a great option and they’re currently marked down to $58, which is $40 off the original rate. These pants feature wrinkle-resistant fabric to keep you looking polished throughout the game and they also are infused with UPF 50 sun protection. You can choose from several fun color options and they also have multiple pockets for small storage of items. Plus, one of the cool features is that it has a shirt gripper gel waistband to help keep your tops stay put all-day long. Head below the jump to score even more deals from Bonobos and be sure to check out the latest Cabela’s sale that’s offering up to 60% off outdoor must-haves.

Our top picks from Bonobos include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!