Paxcess’ 120W portable solar panel has built-in 18W USB-C and folds flat for storage at $187

Paxcess (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 120W Portable Solar Panel for $186.99 shipped. Down from $220, today’s deal knocks 15% off and is the best price that we’ve tracked in months. Offering up to 120W of total power, you’ll find that this solar panel offers multiple outputs to charge your devices. Most notably, there’s 18W USB-C and up to 24W USB-A with QuickCharge 3.0 built-in so you can easily power your gear without adapters. Of course, standard DC outputs are also available to power batteries and the like. When you’re done, it folds flat so you can easily tote it to your next destination. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Use a few bucks of your savings to pick up this USB-powered LED light bulb. It plugs into the USB-A port on the solar panel from today’s lead deal and can provide light indoors. Should you use the portable solar panel to charge up a battery over USB-C, you can even keep the lights on when the sun goes down. it’s just $11 on Amazon, and is worth adding to your camping kit.

For other energy-saving tips and tricks, swing by our Green Deals roundup. Today, we’re taking a look at the all-electric Gotrax XR Ultra scooter that allows you to ride up to 17 miles on a single charge. It’s down to $300, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked as well.

More about the Paxcess Solar Panel:

Paxcess upgraded 120W portable solar panel, One of the highest charging efficiency, power your larger lithium power stations with the 120W Solar Panel. it is perfect for camping and RV life use. Included 4 different size of connectors, perfect companion for most portable solar generatos on the market (PAXCESS ROCKMAN 200W/300W/500W, ROCKPALS 250W/300W/500W/PRYMAX 300W portable power station, Jackery Explorer 160/240/500, Suaoki portable generator etc.)

