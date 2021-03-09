FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Paxcess’ 120W portable solar panel has built-in 18W USB-C and folds flat for storage at $187

-
AmazonGreen DealsPaxcess
15% off $187

Paxcess (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 120W Portable Solar Panel for $186.99 shipped. Down from $220, today’s deal knocks 15% off and is the best price that we’ve tracked in months. Offering up to 120W of total power, you’ll find that this solar panel offers multiple outputs to charge your devices. Most notably, there’s 18W USB-C and up to 24W USB-A with QuickCharge 3.0 built-in so you can easily power your gear without adapters. Of course, standard DC outputs are also available to power batteries and the like. When you’re done, it folds flat so you can easily tote it to your next destination. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Use a few bucks of your savings to pick up this USB-powered LED light bulb. It plugs into the USB-A port on the solar panel from today’s lead deal and can provide light indoors. Should you use the portable solar panel to charge up a battery over USB-C, you can even keep the lights on when the sun goes down. it’s just $11 on Amazon, and is worth adding to your camping kit.

For other energy-saving tips and tricks, swing by our Green Deals roundup. Today, we’re taking a look at the all-electric Gotrax XR Ultra scooter that allows you to ride up to 17 miles on a single charge. It’s down to $300, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked as well.

More about the Paxcess Solar Panel:

Paxcess upgraded 120W portable solar panel, One of the highest charging efficiency, power your larger lithium power stations with the 120W Solar Panel. it is perfect for camping and RV life use. Included 4 different size of connectors, perfect companion for most portable solar generatos on the market (PAXCESS ROCKMAN 200W/300W/500W, ROCKPALS 250W/300W/500W/PRYMAX 300W portable power station, Jackery Explorer 160/240/500, Suaoki portable generator etc.)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Paxcess

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Prep for spring with the EGO Power+ 56V cordless leaf b...
Amazon will ship this mid-century leather sofa to your ...
Each wrench in Amazon’s 9-piece set has a ratcheting ...
Tonor USB Condenser Mic bundle with tripod and shock mo...
Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases now up to 52% off startin...
Starbucks ground coffee Amazon deals start at $7.50 tod...
Govee’s outdoor RGB LED strip spans 33-feet and u...
Revitalize your office with this modern desk chair: $11...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Illuminate your yard with two solar outdoor LED lights at $27.50, more

Learn More

Green Deals: This 1080p home security camera is solar-powered at $92, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Rockpals 100W foldable solar panel $200, more

Learn More
Reg. $450

Renogy’s 300Wh Portable Solar Generator wields USB-C, AC, more: $336 (All-time low)

$336 Learn More

Green Deals: Anker’s solar-powered portable battery hits $30, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Segway’s Ninebot electric kick scooters fall new lows from $375, more

Learn More
20% off

Logitech’s MX Master 3 features USB-C, a side-scroll wheel, + is fully customizable at $80

$80 Learn More
20% off

Prep for spring with the EGO Power+ 56V cordless leaf blower at an Amazon low of $159

$159 Learn More