Reebok St. Patrick’s Day Sale takes 40% off running shoes, apparel, more

The Reebok St. Patrick’s Day Sale takes 40% off select gear with promo code LUCKY at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Forever Floatride Energy Running Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $70. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $100. This style is available in several color options and they’re lightweight for added convienience. The material is also highly breathable as well as the insole is cushioned to help promote all-day comfort. They’re a great option for running but also nice for all of your spring training. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

