Cole Haan’s Spring Sale takes 25% off sandals, sneakers, more, this weekend only

The Cold Haan latest Flash Sale offers 25% off spring styles just in time for warm weather. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, and much more to elevate your spring look. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick for men is the on-trend Pinch Weekender Loafers that are currently marked down to $75. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $100. This style is a great transitional option for spring because it pairs nicely with shorts or chino pants alike. The loafers slip-on design also make it very convenient to head out the door as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or be sure to swing by our fashion guide for even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!