Sperry’s April Fools Day Sale offers 40% off select styles from $20 + free shipping

Today only, Sperry is having an April Fools Day Sale that’s offering 40% off select styles with promo code APRILFOOLS at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on boat shoes, sneakers, slippers, boots, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Bahama Storm Boots. These shoes are currently marked down to $60 and originally were priced at $100. This style is a great transition style for spring and the grey coloring is modern. The rubber sole easily grips the ground and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars from Sperry customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

