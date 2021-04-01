FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sperry’s April Fools Day Sale offers 40% off select styles from $20 + free shipping

-
FashionSperry
40% off + free shipping

Today only, Sperry is having an April Fools Day Sale that’s offering 40% off select styles with promo code APRILFOOLS at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on boat shoes, sneakers, slippers, boots, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Bahama Storm Boots. These shoes are currently marked down to $60 and originally were priced at $100. This style is a great transition style for spring and the grey coloring is modern. The rubber sole easily grips the ground and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars from Sperry customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sperry

About the Author

Vineyard Vines takes up to 50% off new sale styles from...
Cole Haan’s new performance golf shoes, bags, and...
Old Navy takes up to 60% off sitewide with spring deals...
Joe’s New Balance takes 30-50% off select styles ...
Under Armour’s Hitch ColdGear Boot Socks for $11 ...
The North Face gear up to 50% off: Jackets, vests, pull...
Under Armour takes up to 25% off spring workout wear fr...
Nordstrom’s Easter Shop has everything you need t...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Sperry Outlet Flash Sale offers up to 50% off boat shoes, boots, sandals, more + free shipping

From $30 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 1, 2021 – Save on Apple Watch, Nomad Base Station Pro, more

Listen now

New PowerA Xbox Series X controller designs up for pre-order at $35: Metallic, purple, more

Learn More
50% off

Vineyard Vines takes up to 50% off new sale styles from $20

from $20 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Dashboard Car Mount $7 (30% off), more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley, Hyperforma, Super Hydorah, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $230

Bring Anker’s Powerhouse 200 on upcoming camping trips at a low of $170 (Save $60)

$170 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $30, Hyrule Warriors Definitive $50, more

$30 Learn More