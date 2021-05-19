LEXIVON’s 9-inch camping hatchet comes with two types of blade guards for $17 (Reg. $20)

LEXIVON (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its V9 9-inch Camping Hatchet for $16.97 Prime shipped. Down 15% from its normal going rate of $20, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This axe measures 9-inches long and offers a durable non-slip grip. The head is drop-forged, heat-treated, high-carbon steel that’s “meticulously hardened” so the cutting edge can provide a deeper and cleaner contact. Included with your purchase, there’s both a standard blade guard as well as a protective carrying sheath to give you multiple ways to bring this hatchet camping with you. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

However, the Coleman Camp Axe is a great alternative at $13 on Amazon. It’s a few bucks cheaper than today’s deal above, but it’ll still offer a similar function. The main thing to keep in mind here is that you won’t get any type of blade guard or carrying case with your purchase, which is part of why it’s more budget-friendly than LEXIVON’s above.

If you’re heading outside to camp this spring or summer, we recommend check out today’s Green Deals roundup. Our headlining discount was Aukey’s portable power stations priced from $210, allowing you to run small household appliances, charge your laptop, and more while away from home.

More on LEXIVON’s Camping Hatchet:

INNOVATIVE DESIGN – Fully encased over-molded blade. Hi-Tech fiberglass composite injected handle, featuring reinforced & non-slip grip.

DURABLE – Drop-forged & heat-treated Grade A High-Carbon steel, meticulously hardened cutting edges provides a deeper and cleaner contact.

CHOPPING – Aggressive cutting angles design for better and efficient contact | Ideal for firewood, gardening, hiking, and many outdoor activities.

