Under Armour's Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of best-selling styles from $15

The Under Armour Semi-Annual Event is live with up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. During this event you can find deals on activewear for the entire family as well as accessories, shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. Golf season is in full swing, and the men’s Showdown Shorts are a fantastic option. These shorts are infused with stretch, lightweight, and highly-breathable. You can also find them in several color options and they’re currently marked down to $49. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $65. With over 200 reviews from Under Armour customers, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

