Under Armour freedom tees and apparel from $19 Prime shipped at Woot, today only

Today only, Woot is offering Under Armour freedom tees and apparel for men or women alike from $18.90. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. It’s officially golfing season and the men’s Tech Polo Shirt is a fantastic option for your swing. With highly-breathable material that’s sweat-wicking and infused with four-way stretch, you will be playing your best game. It’s currently marked down to $26 and originally sold for $40. This shirt is available in an array of fun color options for summer and pairs nicely with shorts, chino pants, jeans, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire event here. You will also want to check out the Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles.
Our top picks include:
- Tactical Tech T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $26)
- TAC Performance Polo Shirt $31 (Orig. $50)
- Tac Friend or Foe Cap 2.0 $19 (Orig. $25)
- Tech Polo Shirt $26 (Orig. $40)
- Tech Tee 2.0 Short Sleeve $19 (Orig. $25)
- TAC HeatGear Comp T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $25)
- Freedom Flag Rival Hoodie $33 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
