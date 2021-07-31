FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Finally switch to a front pocket minimal wallet with Amazon’s latest 1-day sale from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, various sellers on Amazon are offering a wide selection of wallets, belts, bags, and more on sale from $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Clifton Heritage Minimal Front Pocket Wallet for $7.19. This saves 20% and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. I switched to a front pocket wallet a few years ago, and after mine broke, I went back to a more traditional back pocket wallet. That didn’t last long, and I soon had my cards back in my front pocket where they belong, as it’s more ergonomic, convenient, and just nicer overall. This wallet offers up to five credit cards, your ID, and some cash. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 19,000 happy customers. There are two pages of discounts at Amazon, so be sure to swing by this landing page to learn more.

If you’re alright with ditching the carbon fiber design of today’s lead deal for leather, we’ve got an option which will keep a few extra bucks in your pocket. This minimal wallet is available for just $6.50 Prime shipped and helps you slim down your every day carry just like today’s lead deal.

More on the Clifton Heritage Minimal Front Pocket Wallet:

MINIMALIST, SLIM & DISCREET – Our minimalist wallet has a slim and compact design but has plenty of room. It just measures 4.4 x 3.7 x 0.4 inches and can still hold 5 Credit Cards, 1 ID Card, 1 Document / Currency Compartment for you. Slides easily in your back and front pocket. Our wallets for men are designed to have convenience, elegance and plenty of room at the same time. It is well suited for daily use as it is sturdy and light travel.

