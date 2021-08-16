POWERTEC’s workbench caster kit nears Amazon low at $49 shipped (Reg. $60)

-
AmazonDIY and Outdoor ToolsPOWERTEC
Reg. $60 $49

Amazon is offering the POWERTEC Workbench Caster Kit with Multi-Mounting Options for $49.30 shipped. Down from $60, today’s deal is the third-best price that we’ve tracked and comes within $1 of the all-time low on Amazon. If you have a large workbench in your garage, that you’re wanting to make mobile, this is a must-have accessory. These casters fold out of the way, so your workbench’s stability isn’t compromised after install. When it comes time to move it around, just push the wheels down and they’ll roll up to 400 pounds with ease. The urethane casters won’t marr surfaces, either, should your garage have an epoxy-coated floor. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the POWERTEC namesake, then opting for SOLEJAZZ’s Workbench Caster Kit is a great alternative. These actually have the ability to support up to 660 pounds, which is 260 pounds more than today’s lead deal. At $28, you’re also saving $21 when compared to POWERTEC. However, in the end, POWERTEC is a well-known and trusted name in the woodworking space, so it just depends on whether that matters in your setup or not.

At the end of the day, having only workbench casters doesn’t make for a good time in the woodshop. If you’re just getting started, be sure to check out our new DIY tool guide for other ways to save on your woodworking tools and gear. We keep the guide constantly updated with the latest deals from around the web, so be sure to bookmark it and check back frequently.

More on the POWERTEC Workbench Casters:

  • Durable, thick steel construction; easily moves heavy workbenches up to 400 LBS
  • Mounting screws included for two installation styles
  • 4 Freely pivoting, 2-3/8″ diameter urethane casters; won’t mar surfaces; Black powder coating for wear resistance
  • Easy-to-use, innovative and secure foot pedal mechanism
  • Product Dimensions: 10″ x 5″ x 4. 5″ inches

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

DIY and Outdoor Tools

POWERTEC

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Elgato’s 4K60 S+ capture device has a built-in HE...
Snag this highly-rated magnetic wristband for just $6 P...
Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle hits 2021...
Panasonic’s eneloop charger + battery kit hits Am...
This sleek aluminum laptop stand just plunged to $11 Pr...
Score a 12-pack of succulents for your home office at $...
Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station returns to Am...
Slide a Tile Slim item tracker in your wallet for $5 le...
Show More Comments

Related

2021 low

Amazon will ship this leather gaming chair to your door for $85 (2021 low, Reg. $100)

$85 Learn More

All-new STM dux Tech Backpack surfaces with Mil-Spec protection, water-resistant shell, more

Reg. $400

Elgato’s 4K60 S+ capture device has a built-in HEVC encoder for on-device recording at $340

$340 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Donut County, Florence, Mobile Doc Scanner, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $150

Levoit’s new upgraded Google Assistant Core 300S Smart Air Purifier now available with launch discount

$130 Learn More
38% off

Snag this highly-rated magnetic wristband for just $6 Prime shipped (38% off)

$6 Learn More
New low

Google Home Mini expands your smart home setup at a low of just $13

$13 Learn More
29% off

Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle hits 2021 low at under $18 Prime shipped (29% off)

$18 Learn More