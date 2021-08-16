POWERTEC’s workbench caster kit nears Amazon low at $49 shipped (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the POWERTEC Workbench Caster Kit with Multi-Mounting Options for $49.30 shipped. Down from $60, today’s deal is the third-best price that we’ve tracked and comes within $1 of the all-time low on Amazon. If you have a large workbench in your garage, that you’re wanting to make mobile, this is a must-have accessory. These casters fold out of the way, so your workbench’s stability isn’t compromised after install. When it comes time to move it around, just push the wheels down and they’ll roll up to 400 pounds with ease. The urethane casters won’t marr surfaces, either, should your garage have an epoxy-coated floor. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the POWERTEC namesake, then opting for SOLEJAZZ’s Workbench Caster Kit is a great alternative. These actually have the ability to support up to 660 pounds, which is 260 pounds more than today’s lead deal. At $28, you’re also saving $21 when compared to POWERTEC. However, in the end, POWERTEC is a well-known and trusted name in the woodworking space, so it just depends on whether that matters in your setup or not.

At the end of the day, having only workbench casters doesn’t make for a good time in the woodshop. If you’re just getting started, be sure to check out our new DIY tool guide for other ways to save on your woodworking tools and gear. We keep the guide constantly updated with the latest deals from around the web, so be sure to bookmark it and check back frequently.

More on the POWERTEC Workbench Casters:

Durable, thick steel construction; easily moves heavy workbenches up to 400 LBS

Mounting screws included for two installation styles

4 Freely pivoting, 2-3/8″ diameter urethane casters; won’t mar surfaces; Black powder coating for wear resistance

Easy-to-use, innovative and secure foot pedal mechanism

Product Dimensions: 10″ x 5″ x 4. 5″ inches

