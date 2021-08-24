adidas Members Week Sale takes 33% off everything sitewide: NMD_R1, more

The adidas Members Week Sale offers an extra 33% off select styles with code ALLACCESS at checkout (Not a member? It’s free to sign-up). Head back to school in style with deals on running shoes, casual sneakers, apparel, backpacks, and more. Plus, you can receive free delivery on all orders throughout the membership. A standout from this sale is the NMD_R1 Casual Sneakers that are currently marked down to $94 and originally sold for $140. These shoes are great for roaming the halls or training alike. The lightweight material also features energy returning components to help give you a springy step. You can choose from an array of color options and with over 3,000 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars from adidas customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from adidas or you can shop the entire sale here.

