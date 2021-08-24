SKIL’s 20V brushless oscillating tool includes over 30 accessories at $100 (Save 25%)

-
Reg. $149 $100

Lowe’s is offering the SKIL PWRCore 20V Brushless Oscillating Tool Kit for $99.98 shipped. Down from $149 at Amazon, today’s deal saves you 25% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this specific bundle. You’ll find that today’s deal includes the oscillating tool itself, a 2Ah battery, charger, and a multitude of accessories. While many tools in this price category require an Allen wrench to change the blade, SKIL optied for a tool-free swapping which makes it easy to switch what task you’re using it for. The brushless motor can even maintain a consistent speed through harder cuts thanks to the unique way that it communicates with the battery to ask for more power when needed. Worried about only getting one battery? Well, it charges to 25% in just five minutes and 100% in 45, letting you get on with a job without much waiting required. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Update 8/24 @ 4:56 PM: Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 2-tool Drill Combo Kit for $107.86 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, it goes for $220 at Lowe’s and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ditch the cordless nature and SKIL name to save even more. This oscillating tool at Amazon plugs into the wall and even includes some extra accessories at $51 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just know that you won’t be able to use this oscillating tool anywhere, as it’ll be tied to a power outlet or extension cord for it to function.

After you have your oscillating tool situation all sorted, swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save. That’s where we post all of the DIY deals that we find, like Bosch’s 65-piece Drilling and Driving Set at $20, which is a 2021 low that we’ve found at Amazon.

More on the SKIL Oscillating Tool:

  • OSCILLATING MULTI TOOL KIT—Oscillating Multi Tool comes with 2.0Ah PWRCore 20 lithium battery with PWRAssist USB port and PWRJump charger.
  • LONGER RUN TIME & BATTERY LIFE––Industry leading PWRCore 20 lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep it powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life.
  • CHARGES IN 5 MINUTES—autoPWRJump charges the battery from 0% to 25% in just 5 minutes, or 100% battery in 45 minutes (based on a 2.0Ah battery).

