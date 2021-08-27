Macy’s Ultimate Shopping Event takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

Macy’s Ultimate Shopping Event takes extra 30% off top brands when you apply promo code ULTIMATE at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Dockers, Cole Haan, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Ralph Lauren Varick Straight Jeans that are currently marked down to $41 and originally sold for $99. These jeans are a perfect option for the upcoming fall season and can be dressed up or down. The tapered hem gives this style a flattering fit and the stretch infused material adds comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Macy’s and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

