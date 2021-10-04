Under Armour’s End of Season Shorts Sale offers styles for just $15 (Reg. up to $30)

The Under Armour End of Season Shorts Sale takes up to 50% off select styles for just $15. Prices are as marked. Under Armour Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your shorts with the men’s Tech Mesh style that’s marked down to $15 and originally sold for $30. The mesh design allows for added breathability and unrestricted movement. They also have sweat-wicking fabric that has anti-odor properties to help you stay fresh throughout your workouts. With over 450 reviews from Under Armour customers, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Plus, you can find them in three versatile color options. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the latest Nordstrom Rack athletic shoes sale that’s offering up to 60% off Nike, adidas, New Balance, and more.

