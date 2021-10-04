Under Armour’s End of Season Shorts Sale offers styles for just $15 (Reg. up to $30)

The Under Armour End of Season Shorts Sale takes up to 50% off select styles for just $15. Prices are as marked. Under Armour Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your shorts with the men’s Tech Mesh style that’s marked down to $15 and originally sold for $30. The mesh design allows for added breathability and unrestricted movement. They also have sweat-wicking fabric that has anti-odor properties to help you stay fresh throughout your workouts. With over 450 reviews from Under Armour customers, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Plus, you can find them in three versatile color options. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include
- Tech Mesh Shorts $15 (Orig. $30)
- Stretch Train Shorts $15 (Orig. $28)
- Woven Graphic Shorts $15 (Orig. $30)
- HeatGear Armour Mid Compression Shorts $15 (Orig. $28)
- Tech Wordmark Shorts $15 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Play Up 2.0 Shorts $15 (Orig. $22)
- Speed Stride Shorts $15 (Orig. $25)
- Play Up 3.0 Shorts $15 (Orig. $25)
- HeatGear Armour Shorty $15 (Orig. $22)
- UA Play Up Slit CB Shorts $15 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
