Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel falls to new all-time low at $30 off

Amazon is offering the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel 41mm with Milanese Loop for $719 shipped. This is a $30 price drop from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous discount by an additional $5. This is the first time we’ve seen the stainless steel model on sale, however, as previously only aluminum versions were discounted.

Apple Watch Series 7 is the company’s latest and greatest fitness tracker with quite a few improvements over previous generations. You’ll find a larger display, IP6X dust-resistance, and the traditional slew of fitness tracking features in tow. Plus, opting for today’s deal nets you a sapphire display which resists scratching better than the IonX in standard models, helping this Series 7 to look its best for years to come. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, but be sure to head below for more.

Those on tighter budgets will want to consider picking up the Apple Watch SE. Coming in a variety of aluminum colors, you’ll still score a large display, fitness tracking, and water-resistance here. However, this model leaves higher-end features like blood-oxygen monitoring, ECG, and a few others at the door in the name of price, since it starts at $270 on Amazon.

Regardless of which model you choose, we have an updated roundup of the best Apple Watch bands with quite a few options to choose from. Pricing in our roundup starts at $5 and you’ll find various ways to upgrade your new wearable’s style here. Of course, Apple’s in-house Watch bands can be quite costly when it comes to adding extra flair to your setup, making third-party alternatives a great choice.

More on the Apple Watch Series 7:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use

The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design

Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app

Take an ECG anytime, anywhere

Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications

Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app

Track new tai chi and pilates workouts, in addition to favorites like running, yoga, swimming, and dance

