CRKT’s minimalist cleaver knife sees substantial price cut to $20 on Amazon, more

Amazon is offering the CRKT Minimalist Cleaver EDC Knife for $20.05 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it goes for $28.50 normally at Amazon with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This blade is comprised of high carbon stainless steel which “takes an edge well” and is simple to sharpen according to CRKT. The cleaver design makes CRKT’s knife ideal for cooking and chopping while camping, and is both durable and lightweight so you can simply toss it in a backpack before heading out. Plus,the sheath that’s included with CRKT’s cleaver has multiple mounting options to keep the blade from cutting your gear during transport. Head below for more.

We also spotted the Gerber TRI-Tip Cleaver on sale for $27.80 shipped at Amazon. Down from $35, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked in months. Designed for a multi-function use-case, this cleaver can both scrape and cut which allows it to pull double duty on the campsite. On top of that, the multi-mount sheath included with Gerber’s cleaver also lets you carry it in two different positions depending on your needs.

If you’re not quite sure what knife to buy, we recently detailed our favorite pocket knives, multi-tools, and more from various brands. After checking out our roundup, be sure to take a look at the selection of EDC deals that we found the other day from Gerber, CJRB, Cold Steel, and more.

More on the CRKT Minimalist Cleaver EDC Knife:

Easy To Sharpen: High carbon stainless steel blade takes an edge well

Useful Utility: Versatile cleaver blade for superior cutting

Minimizes Reflectivity: Bead blast finish reduces reflection

Strong and Visual: Resin infused fiber handle combines strength with visual appeal

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!