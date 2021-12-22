Pair Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad with an official Smart Keyboard at $95 (Reg. $159)

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Smart Keyboard for the latest 10.2-inch iPad at $95 shipped. Slated to delivery before Christmas, you’re looking at 40% in savings from the usual $159 price tag alongside a new all-time low. This is also the first discount we’ve seen since back in July. Arriving with a folio style design, Apple’s in-house Smart Keyboard turns its latest 10.2-inch iPad into more of a workstation thanks to the physical typing experience. Pairing to your tablet via Apple’s Smart Connector, there’s no need to fuss with Bluetooth or recharging the accessory, either. Get a better idea of what to expect from our hands-on review of the iPad Pro version. Then head below for more.

If you find yourself being able to live without the folio design or benefits brought on by the Smart Connector, even more cash can be saved by going with Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at $40 instead. While it won’t bring any extra protection to your device and will have to be recharged, it’ll still deliver a much more comfortable typing experience compared to relying on the touchscreen. Plus, it comes in multiple styles, as well.

Marking the perfect addition to the lead deal, we’re also tracking a rare discount on the companion 10.2-inch iPad, as well. With several configurations all marked down right now, pricing starts at $299 while delivering the best discounts of the holiday season at $30 off.

Apple Smart Keyboard features:

Smart Keyboard lets you write a term paper or create a presentation on a full-size keyboard whenever you need one. It connects easily without the need for pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to go. And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover.

Compatibility: iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), or 10.5-inch iPad Pro

