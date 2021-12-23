This shelving unit has a 750-pound capacity and is near an all-time low at $33.50 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Simple Deluxe Heavy-Duty 3-Tier Rolling Shelving Unit for $33.66 shipped. Even at its typical price of $45, this offering is jam-packed with value. Today’s deal takes 25% off and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Add some rollable storage to your kitchen, office, garage, or an entirely different space with this shelving unit. It boasts a heavy-duty design that is headlined by a weight capacity of 250 pounds per shelf. With three shelves in tow, this works out to a 750-pound capacity that can handle tools, sporting goods, and more. The entire piece spans 23 by 13 by 30 inches, rests on four 2.5-inch casters, and requires no tools for assembly.

If you don’t require a 750-pound capacity, this 3-tier cart could be a good fit at $23 Prime shipped. It’s comprised of polypropylene shelving and a metal frame. Like the deal above, there are four casters that allow it to be easily moved from one place to another. Just bear in mind that measurements are quite a bit smaller and each shelf can uphold just 11 pounds of weight.

Why stop there when you can also take charge of your refrigerator with four organizer bins at just $10 Prime shipped? Believe it or not, this price works out to just $2.50 per bin. These will not only work for the refrigerator, but also the pantry and much more. Drop by our home goods guide to see what else catches your eye.

Simple Deluxe Heavy-Duty 3-Tier Rolling Shelving Unit features:

3-Shelf shelving unit for your kitchen, office, garage, and more

Each shelf holds up to 250 pounds (evenly distributed); total max load weight is 750 pounds

Durable steel construction. Included 2.5‘’ casters and adjustable leveling foot.

