Golf Apparel Shop End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off Callaway, PGA Tour, more from $10

The Golf Apparel Shop End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off top brands including Callaway, PGA Tour, Jack Nicklaus, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Callaway Hybrid Performance Puffer Vest. This style is currently marked down to $38 and originally sold for $80. This is a perfect layering option for golfing, especially for this spring. The material is infused with stretch for your golf swing as well as infused with sun protection as well. Plus, you can choose from two color options and has zippered pockets to store essentials. Find even more deals by heading below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

