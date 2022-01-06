Nike New Year Sale takes up to 40% off thousands of styles: Dri-FIT, FlyKnit, Jordan, more

Nike’s New Year Sale takes up to 40% off thousands of styles including running shoes, sneakers, hoodies, jackets, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Nike Plus Members receive complimentary deliver (free to sign-up here). One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s ZoomX Invincible Run FlyKnit Shoes are currently marked down from $147 and originally sold for $180. These shoes are lightweight and designed to help you pick up your pace with your workouts. They’re available in 11 color options and it features a FlyKnit design that’s flexible as well as highly breathable. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Nike customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Jordan Dri-FIT Air Fleece Pullover Hoodie $44 (Orig. $55)
- Air Max Genome Sneakers $131 (Orig. $170)
- ZoomX Invincible Run FlyKnit $147 (Orig. $180)
- Dri-FIT Vapor Graphic Golf Polo $51 (Orig. $65)
- Renew Run 2 Road Running Shoes $54 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Air Zoom SuperRep 2 X HIIT Shoes $76 (Orig. $120)
- Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Road Running Shoes $85 (Orig. $125)
- Dri-FIT UV Victory 1/2-Zip Golf Top $51 (Orig. $65)
- Swoosh Pullover Running Jacket $41 (Orig. $80)
- Nike Air Force 1 Crater Shoes $77 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
