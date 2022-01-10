GAP Factory takes extra 50% off all clearance from $5 + up to 75% off sitewide

GAP Factory is currently offering an extra 50% off all clearance items when you apply promo code GFGREAT at checkout. Plus, save up to 75% off sitewide including activewear, jeans, outerwear, shoes, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Straight Taper Jeans with Washwell for $48. To compare, this style is regularly priced at $60. These jeans will be a go-to in your wardrobe because they pair nicely with any casual top and the medium wash is highly versatile. The tapered hem is also flattering and can be rolled for a fashionable look. Plus, the denim is infused with stretch for added comfort. Score additional deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!